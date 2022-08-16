‘No law and order issue at Idgah Maidan'

No untoward incidents were reported during the hoisting of the national flag at Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet on Monday. The city police had taken adequate measures, especially in and around Idgah Maidan and Manekshaw Parade Ground.
City police chief CH Pratap Reddy had deployed around 800 policemen, including 240 Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams to maintain peace at Idgah Maidan and surrounding areas.
Also Read | Amid tight security, Tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan
Sandeep Patil, additional commissioner of police (West) and Laxman B Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police (West) camped at Idgah Maidan for two days and led the police arrangements. The duo had a series of meetings with religious and social organisation leaders and took them into confidence. Preventive cases were registered against people who were suspected to be planning to create problems.
Patil told DH, "Flag hoisting passed off peacefully due to the cooperation of public and preventive measures and elaborate bandobast measures taken."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Enabling holistic learning, the 'IB' way
Time-out at Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens
Tricolour unfurled at the edge of space
Here's how some species will survive climate change
Little respite for doctors on Ukraine's eastern front
India at 75: India's unsung tribal freedom fighters
Independence Day: Meanwhile, in 2040...