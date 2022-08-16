‘No law and order issue at Idgah Maidan'

No untoward incidents were reported during the hoisting of the national flag at Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet on Monday. The city police had taken adequate measures, especially in and around Idgah Maidan and Manekshaw Parade Ground.

City police chief CH Pratap Reddy had deployed around 800 policemen, including 240 Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams to maintain peace at Idgah Maidan and surrounding areas.

Sandeep Patil, additional commissioner of police (West) and Laxman B Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police (West) camped at Idgah Maidan for two days and led the police arrangements. The duo had a series of meetings with religious and social organisation leaders and took them into confidence. Preventive cases were registered against people who were suspected to be planning to create problems.

Patil told DH, "Flag hoisting passed off peacefully due to the cooperation of public and preventive measures and elaborate bandobast measures taken."