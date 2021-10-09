No metro between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road from 4 pm till tomorrow morning

Metro services will be stopped between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road on the Purple Line from Saturday 4 pm till Sunday 6 am.

In a release, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said structural maintenance works to be carried out between the Trinity and Halasuru stations have prompted the service disruption on a section of the line.

However, trains will continue to run between MG Road and Kengeri during this period. Train services on the full length of the Purple Line will be restored on Sunday morning, the release added.

No changes will be made to the Green Line (Nagasandra-Silk Institute) operations.