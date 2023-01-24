No metro between Mysuru Road & Kengeri from Jan 27 to 30

Metro trains won't run between Mysuru Road and Kengeri from January 27 to 30 due to works on extending the Purple Line from Kengeri to Chellaghatta, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Metro trains on the Purple Line will run only between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road during the four days. Train services between Mysuru Road and Kengeri will resume at 5 am on January 31. The services on the Green Line, which runs from Nagasandra to the Silk Institute, will remain uninterrupted, the BMRCL added.

The closure will affect people who travel to and from Nayandahalli, RR Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattanagere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri metro stations.

The Purple Line currently runs from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri. The BMRCL is expanding it by 1.8 km to connect Chellaghatta in the city's western suburbs. A depot is also being built at Chellaghatta.

As per the BMRCL's December 2022 newsletter, civil works on the Pattanagere-Chellaghatta section (Reach 2B) are 98.77% complete. The section is expected to open in April.