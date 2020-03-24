No sanitisers, Covid-19 safety lessons for KIA T2 construction workers

Toiling hard in the intense summer heat, hundreds of workers have nothing beyond basic masks to protect themselves from a Covid-19 outbreak at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Terminal-2 construction site. They have no clue of hand sanitisers or proper handwashing techniques with soap.

Massive in scale, the Terminal-2 project is now a hub of brisk construction activity. A reality check by DH showed how the worldwide coronavirus pandemic is barely a subject of concern here. Conversations with labourers revealed that they had no awareness about the scale of the fast-spreading virus.

The workers hailed from Kalaburgi, Raichur, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other locations had physical safety gear in place. Sporting helmets, shoes and fluorescent jackets. But none of the many who DH spoke to was aware of hand sanitisers. They had only vaguely heard about the Covid-19 pandemic and knew nothing about symptoms or safe distancing.

Construction of the massive Terminal-2 had commenced in 2019. The first phase, with a built-up area of 2,55,000 sqm, was originally scheduled for completion in March 2021. However, many at the site said the completion could be delayed and extend to 2022.

Airport sources said an estimated 3,500 to 4,000 workers are currently employed at the project site in multiple shifts. “They do check for body temperature through thermal screening at the entry point. But beyond that, there is no awareness about keeping distance or washing hands,” a technical staffer told DH.

As massive earthmovers, cranes and excavators moved around, hundreds of workers could be seen on multiple levels of the terminal buildings that have already taken shape. Scaffoldings were in place. So were safety instruction boards, urging workers to always wear helmets and shoes.

T2 is part of a massive Rs 13,000 crore upgrade taken up by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL). The second runway, enhancing the existing runway to CAT III Instrument Landing System (ILS) for improved visibility and other related infrastructure additions are also part of the upgrade.

The BIAL had awarded the T2 project to Larsen and Toubro (L&T)’s Buildings & Factories business. The contract includes design, procurement, engineering, construction, testing and operations of T2. American architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) was tasked with the terminal design.

Once the first phase of T2 is commissioned, KIA’s capacity will soar from 35 million passengers per annum to 45 million. The second phase will add another 20 million.