No transport for teachers on COVID-19 survey

Teachers drafted to conduct a universal survey of citizens to detect COVID-19 at an early stage have raised objections over deputation in faraway places in the absence of transport.

The communication sent to the teachers stated that they have been assigned to attend the training for the survey from Saturday, but many could not find transport to reach the venues, while lack of transport also remains a concern for doing the survey.

“The order states that I must reach the training centre at Yelahanka New Town, but I live in Kengeri. When there is no public transport and I can’t ride or drive, how do I reach that place?” asked a teacher working for a government school in Bengaluru South.

The order issued to the teachers by the state disaster management committee, headed by the chief secretary, said the survey must be completed in five days after the training and its outcome must be uploaded to the app developed by the health and family welfare department.

The teachers must collect details such as influenza symptoms and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection. They also need to record travel history and the guests who had visited the family, among other things.

Responding to the issues raised by the teachers, the education department officials said the orders to conduct the survey have been issued to the teachers based on their work areas.

“For such surveys, we usually issue orders considering the area/school where they work and not on the basis of where they live. In terms of safety, the BBMP and local authorities will provide masks, sanitisers, gloves and other protective gear,” said S R Umashankar, principal secretary, Department of Primary and Secondary Education.