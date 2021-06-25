Not a terrorist, only saved cops: SDPI leader Muzammil Pasha

Muzammil Pasha, the Bengaluru district secretary of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), said he was framed in 29 cases despite him not playing a part in DJ Halli and KG Halli riots.

Pasha addressed the press at the SDPI head office in Cubbonpet for the first time on Thursday following his release on bail. He spent ten months in jail.

He was arrested on August 12 over the riots and was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Pasha told DH that when he saw the offensive post about Prophet Muhammad, he forwarded it to DCP S D Sharanappa, the then inspectors of KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations. He texted them saying that the post was going viral and requested them to take necessary action.

"After some time, I went to DJ Halli police station with our (SDPI) leader Masood and Ayaz to file a complaint. The then-ACP of Banaswadi subdivision, Ravi Prasad, was at the station. There were also a few political and religious leaders.

“In a short time, we heard some people shouting outside. The ACP said we have done a good job during the Covid lockdown and, since the protesters are from our community, he asked us to tell them to go back.

“The police themselves gave us mic and speaker. While I was telling the crowd that officers were taking legal action, more people gathered. The ACP, three inspectors, I and our two colleagues ran to the back of the station and protected the officers by forming a human chain,” he said.

When his panicked wife and children began calling him around 2.45 am, Pasha told ACP that he would like to go home. “My bike had been burnt by a mob and the ACP asked me to wait for 15 minutes and assured that he would send me on a Hoysala (vehicle) after the violence stops at KG Halli police station,” he said. A constable called him and his associate and put them in jail.

Pasha asked how someone like him could have been implicated in the incident when Naveen who made the offensive post belonged to BJP and Firoz who circulated it had his affiliations with Congress.

“I was with MLAs Zameer Ahmed and Rizwan Arshad. Why only frame SDPI leaders under UAPA? It is imposed on terrorists and people involved in anti-national activities," he asked. Raising questions on how he could be involved in both KG Halli and DJ Halli cases, Pasha pointed out that he could not have been present in two places at the same time. “I was accused number 2 in KG Halli cases,” he pointed out.