Not checking hi-sec number plates, traffic cops clarify after complaints

As if the controversy on towing wasn’t enough, traffic police are now cracking down on vehicles that lack the High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) even though the transport department has yet to mandate them.

Vehicle users are taking to social media to complain about how the traffic police are penalising them over the HSRP.

The Transport Department has clarified on Twitter that the HSRPs are currently mandatory only for vehicles registered after April 2019 and that it would soon issue a process note on mandating the same for older vehicles.

Traffic police chief B R Ravikanthe Gowda also clarified that the HSRPs are currently mandatory only for old vehicles. He also made it clear that any crackdown related to HSRPs could be undertaken only by the Transport Department.

But vehicle users have a different tale to tell.

This is what a Twitter user stated: “Got caught by BTP for not having an IND number plate. Since when is this compulsory? Is there a deadline for the same? No news whatsoever!”

HSRPs are colloquially called IND number plates as they carry the country abbreviation.

Speaking to DH, Gowda insisted that his officers were taking action only on vehicles having defective number plates. “We are taking action only against vehicles which have improper, defective or non-standard number plates. Only the Transport Department can hold a drive on security (IND) number plates. We have instructed our officers not to take any action against it.”

Guidelines issued under the Indian Motor Vehicles Act clearly define the number plate, its desired dimensions, font size and visibility. Any deviation from these guidelines is considered faulty or defective, he Gowda.

Names, slogans, pictures, artworks and fancy lettering are also prohibited. The number plate should be clearly displayed on both the front and rear of the vehicle, and the content should be in English alphabets and Arabic numerals.

