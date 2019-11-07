Not eligible for early release, convict hangs himself

A 48-year-old man serving life sentence in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison hanged himself on Wednesday.

The police identified the convict as V Manjunath, a resident of Nelamangala, who was found hanging from the iron grills at room number 7 in barrack ‘D’ around 6.45 am.

Arrested 10 years ago and convicted for rape and murder, Manjunath was elected in the polls held among the convicts to be nominated as kitchen supervisor. He took care of serving food for the inmates and was also in charge of the cleaning section.

But despite his good conduct, Manjunath was forced to serve his full prison term since those convicted for rape and murder do not qualify for an early release.

This made him depressed. Prison officials said that he had discussed the matter with other prisoners.