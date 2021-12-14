Noted Kannada writer Rajeshwari Tejaswi no more

Noted Kannada writer Rajeshwari Tejaswi, wife of renowned literateur late K P Poornachandra Tejaswi passed away on Tuesday morning in Bengaluru. The daughter-in-law of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, Rajeshwari (84) was admitted to Rajalakshmi Multispeciality Hospital in Bengaluru a couple of days ago due to age-related illness.

Ever since the demise of her husband, Rajeshwari was living alone at 'Niruttara' in Handpost of Mudigere taluk in Chikkamagaluru district. Sources close to the family revealed that only a few days ago she had come to her daughter's house in Bengaluru.

Born in 1937 in Kalasipalya, Bengaluru, Rajeshwari with constant support from her father had completed BA (Honours) in Philosophy and thereafter postgraduation from Mysore University.

It was at Mysore University that Rajeshwari had met Poornachandra Tejaswi and later in 1966, both of them married as per the 'Mantra Maangalya' concept started by Tejaswi's father Rashtrakavi Kuvempu. Soon after the couple shifted to Mudigere, Tejaswi took up farming, which was close to his heart alongside his writings.

Rajeshwari began writing only after her husband's death in 2007. Her biographical work on her husband Tejaswi, Nanna Tejaswi, was her first book and reprinted over five times for its popularity and several unknown details of writer Tejaswi's life and works. Subsequently, she had written a memoir Namma Manegu Bandaru Gandhiji. She was also a passionate philatelist and gardener. Rajeshwari used to collect rare seeds from various parts of the state and propagate them at their farm in Mudigere. Besides, she was also actively involved in the activities of KP Poornachandra Tejaswi Trust at Kottigehara in Mudigere.

Rajeshwari is survived by two daughters, Sushmita and Eeshaanya, who are working as software engineers in Bengaluru. Sources close to the family revealed that the body of Rajeshwari will be kept at her daughter's house for a few hours for public viewing and will be donated to a hospital later.

No last rites would be performed in Mudigere, according to family sources.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: