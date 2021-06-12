Notice to aviation firms over dues to Jakkur aerodrome

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K C Narayan Gowda on Friday issued notices to aviation companies that owed Rs 4.04 crore to the Jakkur aerodrome as rent and other charges.

The minister asked officials to recover the amount with 18 per cent interest. Charing a meeting, Gowda pulled up the school officials for the delay in collecting the pending bills from agencies that used the aerodrome.

Reminding officials that they had been asked to collect the pending bills in a meeting held three months ago, Gowda said their delay has only increased the dues.

A release from the minister’s office stated that Deccan Charters owes the aerodrome Rs 2.87 crore, while Agni Aerosports Adventure Academy Rs 84.33 lakh for the use of two hangars, and Jupiter Aviation Rs 31.73 lakh. Even the National Aerospace Laboratory owes Rs 70,365.

During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh directed the officials concerned to complete the survey of properties around the aerodrome that violated the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines and submit a report within 15 days.

Flying school to restart

Gowda said the government will restart the Government Flying Training School (GFTS) at Jakkur in August after a three-year gap, adding that the government will fill the vacancies at the school soon.

Set up in 1950, GFTS is one of India’s oldest flying schools to offer training programmes leading to Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) and Private Pilot Licence (PPL).

GFTS is located on 200 acres and the minister recently stated that he was planning to develop the training school on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).