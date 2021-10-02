Now, DULT opens bus lane to company buses

In a relief to commuters traveling on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has allowed buses belonging to corporate companies to use the bus priority lane.
The ORR has one of the three lanes reserved for BMTC buses. However, Metro’s Phase 2A work has led to barricading of a lane.
After unlock measures, many companies have resumed normal working conditions. Around 1,500 buses, either belonging to companies or providing shuttle service, ferry staffers on the congested ORR.
DULT’s move will also ease pressure on the single lane for general commuters.
"It is requested that bus lane use by company buses/shuttles be operationalised on ORR,” DULT commissioner V Manjula said in a communication to Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda. Buses must display the company name and logo. Outer Ring Road Companies Association welcomed the relaxation.
