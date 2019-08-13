Now, KG Layout to get piped gas

The upcoming Nada Prabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) will be the first BDA project with a piped CNG connection, with the planning authority making the pipeline part of basic infrastructure.

Recently, following protests over the delay, work on sewage, treated water, drinking water and electric lines gathered pace. The authority, however, has decided to include the laying of the gas pipeline in the works as well.

Last week, then BDA commissioner Dr N Manjula had written to GAIL India Ltd to take up the gas pipeline work sooner, as it could avoid

the digging of roads in the future.

“Soon, gas will be supplied through pipelines. So it’s better to lay a pipeline now, which could do away with the digging of roads later. The former commissioner had written to GAIL, requesting to take up the work. Still, we are yet to receive a response,” a senior BDA official said.

In a recent meeting, the NPKL Open Forum raised concern after finding that gas pipeline infrastructure was not provisioned for all roads in the layout, and urged the BDA to take up a study, and come up with a feasibility report.

GAIL officials say they are keen on the project and will go ahead with it.

“This is the initial stage. We have received a request from the BDA. For now, we have asked our agency to take up a ground survey to estimate the number of connections required, pipeline length and the expected cost of the project. Soon after the report is out, we will forward it to the BDA,” Vivek Wathodkar, chief general manager and OIC, GAIL Bengaluru, told DH.