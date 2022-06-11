NPS fails to pay pro-rata charges to regularise water, sanitary connections  

National Public School (NPS) in Rajajinagar, one of Bengaluru’s top private educational institutions, did not pay pro-rata charges to the BWSSB to get their sanitary and water connections regularised, despite repeated notices.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has slapped the final notice on the school demanding the dues.

The copy of the notice, available with DH, reads: “Despite several communications and notices in the past, we have not received any reply from you. During the adalat meeting held on June 03, 2014, it was decided to disconnect the sanitary connections to the building, but later, considering the interest of the students, additional time was given.”

The school functions in a 14,036-square feet building with four floors, to which officials say the due amount is Rs 15 lakh.

BWSSB sources told DH that the school did not pay the pro-rata charges four months after receiving the notice and legalise the water and sanitary connections.

“The school has a sanitary connection now, but as they have not paid the charges, it is considered to be illegal and we will be forced to disconnect it,” an official said.

Social activist Marilingegowda Mali Patil, who recently filed a complaint against the school with the BWSSB, wondered why the school — one of the most sought-after institutions in the city — is unable to pay the dues despite collecting lakhs of rupees as fees. “Why can’t they pay what’s due to the government?” he asked.

When contacted, NPS founder-chairperson K P Gopalkrishna said the school will pay the amount “the moment” the BWSSB confirms the outstanding amount.