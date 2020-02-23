Offer of money to kill student activists condemned

Friends of Amulya Leona, facing the charge of sedition, have condemned Sri Ram Sena leader Sanjeev Maradi’s offer of Rs 10 lakh to kill Amulya and Ardra Narayanan, the student activists.

Theresa, a student activist, on Saturday said that she was not surprised by the development.

“Amulya has been charged with sedition. The clause of sedition describes it as inciting potential violence against people. We now have individuals offering money to kill Amulya and trying to inflame the situation,” she said.

She described the offer as inciting violence against a particular person or an idea.

Theresa described the delay in acting against such people as troubling.

The police should ascertain how Maradi made so much of money, she said.

Asha (name changed), Amulya’s family friend, demanded action against people making such offers.

Amulya’s contemporary Noor Zahira termed the incident as shocking news.

“The offer of money to kill student activist isn’t considered seditious or provoking. This is their way to exhibit patriotism,” she said.