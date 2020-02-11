Officer drops dharna after meeting children

The IPS officer, who sat on a dharna on Sunday demanding his ex-wife allow him to see his children, called off his protest late night after one of his colleagues persuaded him to do so.

Heeding to the words of Bhimashankar S Guled, DCP (northeast), Arun Rangarajan, serving as the Superintendent of Police in the internal security division in Kalaburagi district, withdrew his sit-in.

On Sunday around 5.30 pm, the officer started the dharna outside the house of his ex-wife Ilakkiya Karunakaran at Vasanthnagar, DCP in VVIP security division, claiming that she was not letting him visit their children.

Many senior officials tried to pacify the officer but in vain. Rangarajan continued his protest till 2 am on Monday.

Around 2.30 am, Guled came to him again and promised Rangarajan that he would help him meet his kids and took him to his house.

Later in the day, he ensured Rangarajan meet his children. After spending some time with the kids, Rangarajan went back to Kalburgi.