Officials fish out body of techie who drowned in lake during illegal coracle ride

The body of a 30-year-old software engineer, who allegedly drowned during an illegal coracle ride on Kalkere Lake late on Friday night, was retrieved at the end of a two-day-long search operation.

National Disaster Rescue Force personnel discovered the bloated body of Sachin Machaiah around 2 pm on Sunday, a senior official in the NDRF said. Workers went in four separate rafts to retrieve the body after cameras had traced it.

The jurisdictional Ramamurthy Nagar police, who have opened a case of accidental death over the incident, said they could also register a case of trespassing on the lake if the BBMP complained. It's illegal to swim or venture into the lake.

Police have taken the statement of Machaiah's close friend, Ullas Shamraj, who had accompanied him to the coracle ride but swam out after the boat capsized in the middle of the lake.

The two men worked at a company in Manyata Tech Park. No member of either family was willing to comment on the incident as they were all shell-shocked.

Machaiah’s family took the body to their hometown Virajpet, Kodagu district, after the post-mortem.