One killed in vehicle pile-up on Old Madras Road

Umesh R Yadav
  • Mar 17 2020, 01:15am ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 02:41am ist
Representative Image

A cab driver was killed after a speeding container lorry rammed into his vehicle, another car and a truck, causing a vehicle pile-up on Old Madras Road on Monday morning. Traffic was affected for a while in the area.

The deceased has been identified 41-year-old Ramachandra, a native of Mysuru. He was also running a provision store in the city and was a resident of KR Puram. The driver of the other car escaped with minor injuries as his airbag had opened up. 

According to the police, the incident occurred around 6.30 am when the truck and the two cars had halted at a signal.

The speeding lorry, loaded with LPG cylinders, rammed into the Indica car, which was pushed under the container truck, killing the cab driver instantly. The lorry then smashed into the second car, whose driver Shivaraj escaped with minor injuries. Halasuru traffic police towed the vehicles away. The driver of the LPG lorry fled the scene. Based on a complaint by Shivaraj, a case of reckless driving has been registered.

