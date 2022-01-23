One more accident at Vajarahalli a week after Samanvi’s death

A week after child prodigy Samanvi Roopesh’s fatal accident near Vajarahalli junction, a speeding goods vehicle knocked down a 65-year-old man at the same stretch of Kanakapura Road.

The man, identified as retired government employee Dinakar who resides in the nearby Sobha Forest View apartment, suffered severe head injury. Kumaraswamy Layout police are probing the incident.

“He was hit by a mini goods carrying vehicle (Tata Ace) on the 100 Feet Road in Vajarahalli around 6 pm. Dinakar fell unconscious due to the injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital by the local residents,” a senior traffic police officer told DH.

The driver fled the scene abandoning his vehicle. Police are looking for him using pictures provided by locals and have seized the vehicle.

Kumaraswamy Layout police have registered a case and are investigating.

BWSSB work on for 2 years

An investigating officer told DH that BWSSB had cut up some parts of the road for pipe-laying works that has been going on in Vajarahalli for two years.

“Vehicles were allowed to move only on one side of the road in both directions. The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit Dinakar who was passing by,” the officer said.

Sources close to the victim said he had been put on observation and was responding to treatment.

Following Samanvi’s death, DH had published a report detailing the traffic woes in Vajarahalli and Talaghattapura.

Local MLA and Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar also wrote to the BBMP chief commissioner to implement road safety measures to avoid further accidents. Barely a week later, another accident at the same spot has shaken pedestrians.

Samanvi was riding pillion with her mother, Amrutha Naidu, 34, when a tipper truck struck their scooter near the Vajarahalli metro station around 4.30 pm on January 13.

The child’s death sent shockwaves through the city. Samanvi had appeared on the reality show Nannamma Super Star on Colors Kannada channel.

Check out the latest videos from DH: