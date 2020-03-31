One patient at BBMP clinic shows COVID-19 symptoms

The 31 fever clinics set up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) examined 274 people on Monday, of which one person with symptoms similar to COVID-19 was admitted to an isolation ward at the ESI Hospital in Peenya.

Throat swab collected

The patient was examined at the clinic on Siddaiah Road, where his throat swab was collected and sent for testing.

The BBMP stated that two persons had a mild fever and two others had a common fever. Two others had a high fever.

“All necessary arrangements have been made for their treatment,” the BBMP said in a release.