One-third of BBMP wards reserved for backward classes

In the light of the recent Supreme Court order to complete the ward delimitation and reservation exercise in eight weeks, the state government has taken an ordinance route to amend the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act, 2020.

As per the amendment, one third of the total BBMP wards have been reserved for backward classes in the BBMP elections.

The ordinance also states that the total reservation should not exceed more than half of the total number of seats that will go to polls. The civic body, which currently comprises of 198 wards, will be increased to 243 once the state government approves the delimitation report submitted by the BBMP.

Both the delimitation and reservation of wards were holding up the election for the last one-and-a-half years. With the state government completing both the exercises, it is an indication that the BBMP polls are likely to be held by September this year.

On Thursday, the BBMP submitted the delimitation report to the state government, which is expected to publish it on Monday seeking comments and objections.