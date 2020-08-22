Online booking for Covid-19 test for intl travellers

Online booking for Covid-19 test for international travellers

Rasheed Kappan
Rasheed Kappan
  • Aug 22 2020, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2020, 02:15 ist
A healthcare worker tests a woman for Covid-19 during a free check-up camp organised by the BBMP in Bengaluru on Friday. DH PHOTO/S K DINESH

As international travel restrictions are being eased gradually, outbound passengers are keen to get reliable pre-departure Covid-19 tests done, as mandated by some countries.

To help them, VFS (Visa Facilitation Service) Global recently launched an online appointment booking service for Covid-19 sample collection, in association with certified medical laboratories. 

The facility was available for customers in Delhi, Kochi and Mumbai, and was recently extended to Bengaluru as well. Once the appointments are booked, the RT-PCR test samples could be submitted at the designated certified labs. 

Launched on August 10, the service will have the test results sent directly to the registered email address of the customer, a VFS Global spokesperson said.

The service will also be extended to customers in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Chennai and Pune. 

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Bengaluru

Why does California have so many wildfires?

How many tweets were taken down by Twitter in 2019 H2?

Covid-19: Friday prayers held in Jamia Masjid Srinagar

Contact tracing apps alone cannot check Covid-19 spread

The Lead: Film criticism and Indian cinema

