Online classes: BU asks teachers to admit only known students

Bangalore University (BU) has asked its teachers to ensure that the students signing up for online classes are known to them.

Vice-Chancellor K R Venugopal issued the advisory following complaints that unidentified students were joining the classes and making unnecessary comments during the online learning. Prof Venugopal did a video conference with faculty members and heads of departments in this regard on Saturday.

The vice-chancellor instructed the faculty members to not allow the students to share their screens with others. “Only the host can share the screen. The faculty members have been asked to disable the screen-sharing option for the participants,” Prof Venugopal said.

Secure online learning

* Faculty members should ask the participants (students) to enter the meeting room before the start time and admit only those they know

* Enable the waiting room

* Do not allow the students to join before the host logs in

* Disable the login option before the host

* Only the host should be able to share the screen. The screen-sharing option should be disabled for the participants

* The mute option can be enabled/disabled to prevent the participants from speaking, as the case may be

* Enable the participants to chat only with the host. Disable the chat option for all the

participants

* Lock the meeting and do not allow the participants to join after the class starts

* Do not create video conference with personal ID

* Do not share the credentials of the meeting at a public space