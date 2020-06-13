Online fraudster dupes Bengaluru man of Rs 20,000 on EMI moratorium promise

A man lost Rs 20,000 after installing an app suggested by an online fraudster.

Kengeri resident Sathya (name changed on request), 46, has filed a complaint at the West CEN police station.

Sathya had taken a home loan from a private bank. On June 6, he got a phone call from one Rahul Sharma who claimed to be representing the bank.

Sharma said the bank would give Sathya him three-month moratorium on EMI moratorium and asked him to instal an app called Quick Support. But as soon as Sathya installed the app, Rs 19,998 was deducted from his account.

"We have registered a case of cheating under IPC section 420 and some sections of the Information Technology Act," a police officer said.