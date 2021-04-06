Only 27% of hospitalised Covid patients are in government-run facilities

A majority of Covid patients in Bengaluru are getting treated in private hospitals, while the government-run facilities are treating only a meagre 27% of them.

Data from the BBMP’s Covid war room shows that government-run facilities are treating 1,087 patients of 4,088 patients in the city, while the private hospitals are treating 3,001 patients.

Karnataka’s active cases were 42,483 as on Monday evening. The highest active cases were in Bengaluru with 30,782. In the past two weeks, there were 102 deaths in the city, and 298 Covid patients are in Covid Care Centres (CCCs) across the city.

The BBMP said it did not refer patients to private hospitals but they had approached them on their own. As many as 23,610 patients are in home isolation. The exodus to private hospitals continues even as facilities like CV Raman General Hospital have been converted into dedicated Covid hospitals like in the first wave. The hospital has asked non-Covid patients not to approach the OPD.

Dr Bhaskar Rajkumar, Nodal Officer for Covid-19, BBMP East Zone, who is involved in bed management for the Palike, said that 84% of Covid patients were at home and only 15% required hospitalisation.

He said the CCCs were used to house only asymptomatic patients whose homes were not suitable for isolation. The authorities are shifting those staying in hostels to CCCs, barring which people prefer to stay at home.

“Hospital beds are full because patients are walking in for private hospital admissions,” Dr Rajkumar said.

When the authorities asked private hospitals to reserve 50% beds for Covid patients at private hospitals, there were 16,000 beds in the city.

"Now, individual hospitals are choosing how much they want to allocate for private Covid patients,” Dr Rajkumar added.

Dr Rajkumar said that the director of medical education and the BBMP commissioner had spoken to the private hospitals to increase the percentage of Covid beds.

The 10% of beds requested by the BBMP on March 31 for Covid patients are for the government quota.

Mysuru Covid patients prefer govt hospitals

While more patients approach government hospitals in districts like Mysuru, the reverse seems to be the trend in Bengaluru.

Dr Shivaprasad, District Surveillance Officer, Mysuru, said: “We have 156 patients in government hospitals and 280 in private hospitals. As for dedicated Covid health centres, 70 patients are housed by private providers, while 28 are in government facilities. There are 225 in home isolation. Maximum patients are (therefore) in government facilities.”

In terms of capacity, Mysuru district has 3,500 beds, including 240 at government facilities. There are 640 beds in a Covid Care Centre in Mandakalli village alone.

“Majority of taluk hospitals with 50 beds each are vacant.

There are just one or two cases there. Cases are more in Mysuru city and not in taluks.

“Only when government hospitals are filled, we will start sending them to private hospitals,” Dr Shivaprasad said.