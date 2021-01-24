36% of targeted healthcare workers get vaccine on day 8

Only 36% of targeted healthcare workers get Covid vaccine shots in Bengaluru on day 8

Only 3,669 out of the 10,065 healthcare workers scheduled for the day received the shots at 107 sites, officials said. That's 36%

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 24 2021, 02:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 03:33 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

Just a little over one-third of the targeted healthcare workers were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the city on Saturday. 

Only 3,669 out of the 10,065 healthcare workers scheduled for the day received the shots at 107 sites, officials said. That's 36%. 

Vaccination sessions are not being held at full scale on Saturdays and Sundays due to holidays and because authorities have to reconcile the data and update the Co-WIN portal. 

"Today, we issued instructions to clean up the vaccination data and ensure complete traceability," said Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health. 

That was because when vaccination had started, some entries were not made due to glitches in the Co-WIN portal and internet issues, he said.

"So we asked for reconciling the data completely. Some districts did both vaccination and reconciliation. The data should be available soon once this exercise is done," Akhtar said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
Vaccine
Vaccination
Coronavirus vaccine
Healthcare
Healthcare Workers

What's Brewing

A Goa seeped in sepia

A Goa seeped in sepia

The world in your hands

The world in your hands

Kamala, time to become Kamilla, the warrior queen?

Kamala, time to become Kamilla, the warrior queen?

Inside the deadly US Capitol shooting

Inside the deadly US Capitol shooting

$1 billion lottery prize ticket was sold in Michigan

$1 billion lottery prize ticket was sold in Michigan

How Alvin the beagle helped usher in Democratic senate

How Alvin the beagle helped usher in Democratic senate

Capitol attack reflects US extremist evolotion over yrs

Capitol attack reflects US extremist evolotion over yrs

India's first female superhero comic goes online

India's first female superhero comic goes online

FM Sitharaman unveils mobile app ahead of Budget 2021

FM Sitharaman unveils mobile app ahead of Budget 2021

 