Only 36% of targeted healthcare workers get Covid vaccine shots in Bengaluru on day 8

Just a little over one-third of the targeted healthcare workers were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the city on Saturday.

Only 3,669 out of the 10,065 healthcare workers scheduled for the day received the shots at 107 sites, officials said. That's 36%.

Vaccination sessions are not being held at full scale on Saturdays and Sundays due to holidays and because authorities have to reconcile the data and update the Co-WIN portal.

"Today, we issued instructions to clean up the vaccination data and ensure complete traceability," said Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health.

That was because when vaccination had started, some entries were not made due to glitches in the Co-WIN portal and internet issues, he said.

"So we asked for reconciling the data completely. Some districts did both vaccination and reconciliation. The data should be available soon once this exercise is done," Akhtar said.