Only one bid for 'kasa' project

A single agency has participated in the bid to set up 76 manned kiosks where citizens can deposit dry waste, both non-recyclable and recyclable. The bidder, Abbu Sambasiva Reddy, has quoted Rs 3.29 crore, which is 1.03% less than the BBMP’s estimate.

According to the BBMP’s proposal, the manned ‘kasa’ kiosk project will be set up at major garbage vulnerable points, including lorry points and semi-underground bins, to receive segregated waste from the public. It does not plan to receive mixed or wet waste. It will accept only dry waste as the BBMP collects dry waste only twice a week.

Earlier, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath sent the proposal to the Urban Development Department, seeking its approval for the tenders. The project is funded by the Shubra Bengaluru programme.