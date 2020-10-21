Open drains, debris make Koramangala road a death trap

The 100 feet road in Koramangala, especially the stretch between Dell junction and Ejipura, has become a death trap with dug-up roads and open drains.

While pedestrians struggle to walk on damaged footpaths, motorists find it equally challenging to skirt around stagnant rainwater, construction debris heaped on the roadside and fallen tree branches.

In short, this 2.5-kilometre stretch is a disaster waiting to happen, according to Shiv Kumar V of the Domlur Residents’ Welfare Association.

“First Bescom and BWSSB removed the stone covering the drains to lay cable and water pipes,” he said.

“Then the BBMP dug open the footpath to begin white-topping the road. The mayor inaugurated the project five days before the BBMP councils’ term ended. No progress has been made since.”

When asked, BBMP engineers feigned ignorance about the contractors assigned for the work, Shiv Kumar added.

With the coronavirus already wreaking havoc, residents are worried about the stagnant water in the drains spreading more vector-borne diseases.

The construction debris heaped on the roadside makes the stretch slushy during heavy rains and motorists run the risk of skidding, especially after nightfall.

“The feeder drains linking the Kodihalli stormwater drain are clogged with silt that has not been cleared for five years. During heavy rains, the drains get choked and the overflowing water floods houses in Amarjyothi layout and the slums,” Shiv Kumar said.

BWSSB Chief Engineer for UGD (East zone), Somashekhar, assured that he would coordinate with BBMP to get the work completed.

“We undertake road-cutting only after obtaining permission from the BBMP. Once our work is completed, we restore the road to its original state. I will talk to the officials concerns from both the BWSSB and the BBMP to look into this matter,” he said.

Pallavi K R, BBMP Joint Commissioner of East Zone, did not respond to calls.