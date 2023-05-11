Oppn candidates accuse BJP of distributing cash outside polling station

Opposition party candidates demonstrated outside a polling station within the Mahalakshmi Layout constituency, alleging that BJP workers distributed cash in the vicinity shortly before voters went to exercise their franchise.

A man who went with his family to vote at the polling station in Ravi English School in Mahalakshmi Layout shot a video of some Opposition candidates and supporters, including Mahalakshmi Layout Congress candidate Keshavamurthy and former corporator Shivraju, seated on the road demanding action against BJP candidate K Gopalaiah and his supporters.

They also wanted the arrest of a man called Rami, who distributed cash outside the polling booth. Although the cash distribution would have been captured on the CCTV camera, the protesting group feared that the footage would be destroyed before action was taken against Rami and his party.

Rs 500 notes slipped in

A similar incident took place at the Banahalli Anganwadi polling booth in the Anekal constituency, where Chandapura resident Vivekananda K was present. He witnessed people at the booth distributing money to voters along with their voter slips.

“People who looked like BJP workers, wearing shawls with the party logo, slipped at least Rs 500 into voters' pockets while handing out voter slips. Since the notes were folded, I do not know the exact amount,” said Vivekananda.

Not knowing what to do, he complained to the officers inside the polling booth, who then informed a police constable outside the booth.