Oppn party corporators demand release of Covid-19 funds

The opposition party leaders in the BBMP demanded the release of Rs 20 lakh Covid fund to each ward.

At the council meeting on Tuesday, the leaders walked out protesting the delay in the release of the funds.

Abdul Wajid, the Leader of Opposition, alleged that Rs 20 lakh announced for each ward, to carry out sanitising work and providing masks and other works, has not been released. He also said medical bills were not cleared.

Meanwhile, M Shivaraj, Shankaramutt ward corporation, alleged that the mayor had sent a proposal to the government on setting up high-tech toilet facility booths at each ward for pourakarmikas without placing it before the council and discussing it.

Such things may lead to scams he said and questioned mayor about the reasons for sending the proposal without discussing it with corporators.

He added that he was not against providing facilities to sanitation workers, but the mayor should provide them with masks, cloths, salaries and sanitisers first and then think about other things after discussing in a council meeting.