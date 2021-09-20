Order relaxing Kannada-learning policy for UG students earns KDA wrath

The relaxation given by the state Department of Collegiate Education for international and non-Karnataka students from studying Kannada at the undergraduate level has irked the Kannada Development Authority (KDA).

Following the revised order issued by the department on Wednesday sparing international and non-Karnataka students from studying Kannada in the first four semesters and restricting it to just one semester in the first year, KDA chairperson TS Nagabharana wrote to state Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher Education Department requesting them to revisit the order.

‘Does not make sense’

In the letter, Nagabharana said offering relaxation to international and non-Kannada students from learning or studying Kannada does not make sense.

“There is no need to reduce the learning duration of Kannada just for the benefit of international and non-Karnataka students.

Kannada is the official language of Karnataka and giving relaxation from learning the language does not make sense,” he explained.

Nagabharana expressed his confidence to DH that the authorities concerned would rescind the order.

“I am sure the minister concerned and officials of the higher education department will understand the issue and continue with the earlier order,” he said.

He said the KDA will be forced to act tougher if the department failed to consider their request.

The state Department of Collegiate Education, which mandated compulsory Kannada (functional Kannada) for international and non-Karnataka students in the first two years of the undergraduate course, revised the order on Wednesday following objections from private colleges and also from students.

In the revised order, the department has relaxed and reduced the earlier four semesters to any one semester during the first year of the course for international and non-Karnataka students and also those who have not studied Kannada till Pre-University.

Under the National Education Policy (NEP), the state Higher Education Department had earlier made it mandatory to study Kannada for the first two years.

