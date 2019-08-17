Organs of brain-dead man donated

The organs of a 28-year-old man, who was declared brain-dead, has given a new lease of life to patients in Bengaluru.

The donor was admitted at BGS Apollo in Mysuru. The doctors had declared him brain-dead on Thursday. After his family consented for donation, organs were transported from Mysuru to Bengaluru in a signal-free corridor. A distance of 170 km was covered in a span of 2 hours 15 minutes.

While his heart was given to a 38-year-old man from Bagalkot on Friday at Narayana Health City, his kidney was sent to Columbia Asia Hospital in Yeshwanthpur.