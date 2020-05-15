Over 130 labourers to head home today

Niranjan Kaggere
  • May 15 2020, 00:55 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 01:51 ist

The BBMP will send more than 130 labourers from various districts of Bihar to their hometowns on Friday.

Two days ago, migrant labourers, who are currently undergoing institutional quarantine in Hongasandra, protested and demanded they be sent back home.

The migrants, said to be the primary contacts of a COVID patient from Hongasandra, were under quarantine at Garvebhavipalya, adjacent to the Hongasandra ward. The patient is a labourer from Bihar. 

On Tuesday, several labourers staged a protest, following which BBMP officials made arrangements to test those who had completed the quarantine period. None of them tested positive for Covid-19. The officials then registered the labourers on the Seva Sindhu website, a government portal to facilitate inter-state travel.

Nearly 132 labourers will travel to Bihar on Friday, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar confirmed. “As per their request, we have made arrangements to send them by train on Friday." 

Institutional quarantine

A total of 186 primary and 65 secondary contacts who had come in contact with the Covid-19 patient were identified by the BBMP. They were put up at three different facilities as part of the mandatory institutional quarantine.

