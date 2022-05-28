Over 5 acres of encroached govt land recovered in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Urban administration removed encroachment on 5 acres and 24 guntas of government land, including lakes and ‘gomala’ land.

Led by Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath, officials recovered 3 acres 21.08 guntas of land worth crores of rupees in Anekal taluk.

In Bengaluru South and Yelahanka, officials recovered 2 acres and 3 guntas land.

The land in Anekal taluk included over an acre of ‘gomala’ in Hongasandra village of Begur taluk with the market value estimated at over Rs 5 crore.

In Hulimavu, 20 guntas of land valued at nearly Rs 10 crore was recovered by officials. Other land parcels included 13 guntas in Rajapura of Jigani hobli, 3 guntas in Byagadadevanahalli, 3 guntas of SWD in Avadadevanahalli, and 3 guntas in Hullahalli, among others.

In Chokkanahalli of Hesaraghatta hobli in Yelahanka taluk, 9 guntas of ‘gundu topu’ were recovered.