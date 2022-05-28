B'luru: Over 5 acres of encroached govt land recovered

Over 5 acres of encroached govt land recovered in Bengaluru

Led by Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath, officials recovered 3 acres 21.08 guntas of land worth crores of rupees in Anekal taluk

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 28 2022, 00:43 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 03:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Bengaluru Urban administration removed encroachment on 5 acres and 24 guntas of government land, including lakes and ‘gomala’ land.

Led by Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath, officials recovered 3 acres 21.08 guntas of land worth crores of rupees in Anekal taluk.

In Bengaluru South and Yelahanka, officials recovered 2 acres and 3 guntas land.

The land in Anekal taluk included over an acre of ‘gomala’ in Hongasandra village of Begur taluk with the market value estimated at over Rs 5 crore.

In Hulimavu, 20 guntas of land valued at nearly Rs 10 crore was recovered by officials. Other land parcels included 13 guntas in Rajapura of Jigani hobli, 3 guntas in Byagadadevanahalli, 3 guntas of SWD in Avadadevanahalli, and 3 guntas in Hullahalli, among others.

In Chokkanahalli of Hesaraghatta hobli in Yelahanka taluk, 9 guntas of ‘gundu topu’ were recovered.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Encroachment

What's Brewing

A look at Karnataka's extreme weather events

A look at Karnataka's extreme weather events

Vector-borne health worries as rains drench Bengaluru

Vector-borne health worries as rains drench Bengaluru

Beer made out of urine! Would you taste it?

Beer made out of urine! Would you taste it?

Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him

Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

 