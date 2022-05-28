Over 5 acres of encroached govt land recovered in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Urban administration removed encroachment on 5 acres and 24 guntas of government land, including lakes and ‘gomala’ land.
Led by Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath, officials recovered 3 acres 21.08 guntas of land worth crores of rupees in Anekal taluk.
In Bengaluru South and Yelahanka, officials recovered 2 acres and 3 guntas land.
The land in Anekal taluk included over an acre of ‘gomala’ in Hongasandra village of Begur taluk with the market value estimated at over Rs 5 crore.
In Hulimavu, 20 guntas of land valued at nearly Rs 10 crore was recovered by officials. Other land parcels included 13 guntas in Rajapura of Jigani hobli, 3 guntas in Byagadadevanahalli, 3 guntas of SWD in Avadadevanahalli, and 3 guntas in Hullahalli, among others.
In Chokkanahalli of Hesaraghatta hobli in Yelahanka taluk, 9 guntas of ‘gundu topu’ were recovered.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
A look at Karnataka's extreme weather events
Vector-borne health worries as rains drench Bengaluru
Beer made out of urine! Would you taste it?
Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him
After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai
Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels
South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs
Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD
Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri
Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts