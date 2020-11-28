Over 500 kg restricted items confiscated at KIA every week

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has seen an increase in the collection of prohibited goods, including hand tools, blades, lighters, coconuts, toy guns, ghee packets and spices over the last few months.

According to the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the security team at KIA receives an average of over 500 kg of prohibited articles each week.

All these articles are confiscated by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the security screening area.

Passengers are unaware of the prohibited objects, which potentially impacts the security frisking process, resulting in delays due to the manual examination of such baggage.

Things to avoid

For safety and security purposes, BIAL has urged passengers to avoid packing prohibited items like lighters, scissors, toy weapons, sharp metal objects, sporting goods, guns and firearms, self-defence equipment, explosive material, flammable items, chemicals, aerosols and liquids.