Overwhelming response to Bescom Vidyut Adalat

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 20 2022, 00:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 04:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Bescom’s Vidyut Adalat received a good response with 2,600 consumers participating in the grievance redress meetings held in eight districts on Saturday.

Bescom Managing Director Mahantesh G Bilagi who participated in the adalat at Bommanahalli in Tumakuru said that the purpose of adalat was to reach out to people for addressing their grievances. 

“We need to hear their grievances and provide a solution on the spot,” he said. In a statement, Bescom said 1,050 applications were received and many of them were disposed of on the spot.

“Consumers raised issues such as frequent power interruptions, dangerous electric poles, problems with electric meters, and billing issues. We will make sure the pending applications are reviewed by our higher officials in a time-bound manner,” a senior Bescom official said.

The adalat on Saturday was the sixth in the series which started in June.

