Owner attacks tenants, alleging they stuff sanitary pads down the toilet

The owner of a house and his tenants fought over blockage in the drainage chamber, which the owner said happened as the tenants stuffed used sanitary napkins into the commode.

In the escalating arguments, the owners allegedly attacked and injured the tenants with metal objects.

In a complaint to the Jnanabarathi police, Manjunatha (49), a resident of Maruthi Nagar in Sanehalli, has accused his house owner Ganesh, his son Vinod and son-in-law Ravi of assaulting him and his daughter Chaitra.

Around 11 am Wednesday, Ganesh called Manjunatha to talk about blockage in the drainage chamber due to discharge of used sanitary pads. He found Ganesh standing on the road.

The house owner held his family members responsible for stuffing used sanitary pads into the toilet commode and causing the blockage.

The duo argued heatedly as Manjunatha refuted the claims. Soon, Chaitra joined the argument, while Vinod and Ravi sided with Ganesh.

Manjunatha told the police that the trio abused them and when he warned them to be watchful of their language, they assaulted him and Chaitra.

Whacked with a shovel

Ravi brought a shovel from the house and attacked Chaitra with it and ended up attacking Manjunatha when he tried protecting his daughter. Manjunatha suffered injuries to his eye and forehead.

Other residents witnessing the incident forcibly pulled apart both the families.

Manjunatha and Chaitra underwent treatment at a local hospital and later filed a complaint at the Jnanabarathi police station.

An investigating officer revealed that the two families had fought over the same issue before.

“We have taken up a case of causing hurt by dangerous weapons and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace,” the officer added.

Ganesh said the drainage chamber is frequently blocked since Manjunatha’s family members stuff the sanitary pads into the toilet chamber. He said he was abused by the tenants while asking them to leave the used pads in the garbage.

“We’ll take action during the course of the investigation,” the officer added.