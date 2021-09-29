Owner of collapsed Bengaluru building nabbed

Adugodi police on Tuesday arrested the owner of the three-storied building in Lakkasandra that collapsed on Monday.

Suresh was on the run soon after the building, where dozens of metro workers lived, came crashing down and police registered an FIR against him under IPC Section 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others).

Police say Suresh rented the building to migrant workers by concealing the status of its structural defects, thereby endangered human lives through negligence. Police will produce him before the court and seek his custody for questioning.

Also read: Another 3-storey residential building collapses in Bengaluru

A day after media reports highlighted the poor living conditions of metro workers, BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said he had ordered an immediate inspection of the labour camps.

“All the labour camps of the metro construction workers will be checked to ensure that workers live in a safe and clean environment. I have told senior officials to personally conduct the inspection,” he added.

Check out latest videos from DH: