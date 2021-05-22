Oxygen concentrator buyer tricked by WhatsApp forward

People trying to buy oxygen concentrators online continue to be duped in the city.

The latest victim was a 28-year-old woman from Kodihalli, HAL, who reportedly lost Rs 1.6 lakh after responding to a WhatsApp forward. She needed the oxygen concentrators for her family.

Shilpa (name changed) called on one of the two phone numbers listed in the message. The person who answered the phone call asked her to pay upfront. When she made the payment, the "seller" said he hadn't received the money. He tricked her into transferring a total of Rs 1,61,503 through multiple bank transactions on May 4 and 5. When she finally realised the cheating, the "seller" stopped responding to her phone calls and messages.

Shilpa later lodged a complaint with East CEN (Cyber, Economic and Narcotic) Crime police. An officer said they had registred a case of cheating and launched an investigation.