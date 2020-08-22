Oxygen supply restored at Bengaluru hospitals

Air Water India has managed to restore the supply of medical oxygen to city hospitals despite one of its oxygen plants breaking down in Ballari district.

The Japanese multinational, which provides oxygen to 13 Covid hospitals in the city, accumulated stock from Ballari, Bengaluru and Jamshedpur, and also procured medical oxygen from other sources.

"We successfully managed to supply medical oxygen to all our contract hospitals during this time without any criticality. The issues at our plant were also rectified by the evening of August 19, and it is currently operating normally," the company said in a statement.