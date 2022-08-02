Painter arrested for killing his friend over 'affair' with his wife

A 30-year-old painter has been arrested for allegedly killing a friend for trying to get close to his wife.

The incident took place at Bhakshi Garden in Cottonpet. The arrested has been identified as Santosh alias Chunti, a painter residing in Mini Bakshi Garden slum quarters. The

deceased, Srinivas alias Seena (32), was a labourer who resided in the same area.

According to preliminary investigation, police said Srinivas and Santosh were friends for many years. Srinivas became close to Santosh's wife and used to often talk to her. Santosh suspected him of trying to get into an extra marital affair with his wife. He had assaulted and warned Srinivas around six months ago. But Srinivas continued to speak to Santosh's wife.

Around 2 pm on Sunday, Santosh saw his wife standing on the first floor of the house and talking to Srinivas. Enraged, he shouted at Srinivas and assaulted him on his head and hand with a wooden log. When local people rushed to the spot to stop him, Santosh escaped from the spot.

Srinivas was rushed to a nearby clinic where he was treated and returned home. He slept in his neighbour’s home and was talking to the family till 1 am. Later, they all went to sleep. He was found dead around 8 am on Monday. His adopted mother Maari has filed a complaint against Santosh. In her complaint, she alleged that Santosh suspected that his wife and Srinivas had an affair, so he attacked and killed him.

Santosh has been arrested. "During interrogation, he told the police that Srinivas used to talk obscenely with his wife. So he attacked him", a senior officer said.