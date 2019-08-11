Painter touches live wire at work site, electrocuted

A painter was electrocuted at an under-construction building in JP Nagar on Friday. The victim has been identified as Sabith Anwar (21) from Krishnagnj in Bihar.

According to the police, the building owner had provided halogen light at the site. Due to the recent rain, there was waterlogging inside the building. The electric wire connected to the light was lying on the floor. Around 3.30 pm, when Anwar was trying to move the halogen light, he suffered an electric shock.

He was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

Mahammed Javid Husen, one of Anwar's friends who was also working at the same site, filed a complaint against building owner Mohammed Inyatulla for not providing safety equipment and taking precautionary measures.

Inyatulla has been booked under IPC Section 304 A (causing death by negligence).