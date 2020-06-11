'Pakistan Zindabad': City court rejects Amulya Leona's bail plea

A city court has rejected the bail plea of Amulya Leona, who raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans at an anti-CAA rally at Freedom park here in February.

Rejecting the bail plea of 19-year-old Amulya Leona on Wednesday, the 60th additional city civil and sessions judge Vidyadhar Shirahatti observed that the probe has not been completed and the investigation officer has not yet filed the charge sheet.

"If the petitioner is released on bail, she may abscond or she may be involved in a similar offence, which affects the peace at large," the judge said adding the bail petition of the petitioner is liable to be rejected. A student activist and college student, Amulya Leona had raised pro Pakistan slogans during the protest meeting against CAA, NRC and NPR organised by Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai Federation on February 20.

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and its Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, Asauddin Owaisi, who was present on the occasion, tried to stop the gritty Amulya from repeating the pro-Pakistan slogan. The dramatic incident, which embarrassed Owaisi and the rally organisers, occurred when Amulya was called on the dais to address the gathering in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) under the banner of "Save Our Constitution".

Amulya was then detained by the Karnataka Police, which arrested and produced her before a local magistrate court here after which she was sent to 14-day judicial custody on sedition charges under Section 125A of the IPC. Earlier, opposing the bail petition, the prosecution argued that by raising the pro-Pakistan slogan several times the woman has attempted to create animosity between different communities and has affected the unity and integrity of the nation.