Palike’s U-turn on Ganesh fest on playground

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has contradicted its own submission before the high court that it will allow only five days of Ganesh festival at National High School grounds in Basavanagudi and has resolved to permit 11 days of the extravaganza. The civic body could face contempt proceedings with this decision.

The BBMP council on February 19 passed this resolution, going against its own submission before the high court of allowing five days of non-sporting activities every month, drawing flak.

Basvanagudi corporator B S Sathyanarayana, who placed the subject before the BBMP council said, “We had earlier submitted to the court that non-sporting activities be allowed for five days a month on the grounds. This makes it 60 days a year. But since no sporting activity takes place in the rainy season, we decided to allow the festival for 11 days.”

Defending the decision, Sathyanarayana said, “This has been our tradition since Independence. We earlier used to celebrate the festival on DVG Road and shifted it to two other locations. But considering the huge crowds, we took this decision,” he said.

“I really don’t know why the RWA is troubling us. We will hold talks with them. Meanwhile, we will seek permission from the court for allowing 11 days of festivities,” he said.

In 2017, after the Shankarapuram RWA moved the high court against non-sporting activities on the ground, BBMP submitted that it will only five days of non-sporting activities. The high court had allowed five days of non-sport activity citing importance of cultural activities in the area. RWA members challenged the high court’s decision in the Supreme Court, which turned down their petition.

Speaking to DH, Dr Rajkumar, president, Shankarapuram RWA said, “This is absolutely unfair. How can they take such decision in the council when they (BBMP) already submitted to high court that only five days of non-sporting activities will be allowed? This is in the nature of contempt of court. Also, this is the only playground for youth and children in the southern part of the city and more than 1,000 people use it every day. The corporators should have at least consulted us before placing such subjects. This will cause an unpleasant atmosphere with noise pollution and haphazard parking in the area for at least one month since fixing tents and dismantling them takes many days. We will move the court against the council’s resolution.”