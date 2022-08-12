Panathur crematorium to be closed temporarily

The Panathur electric crematorium will be temporarily closed for four days between August 12 and 15.

According to a statement issued by the BBMP, the crematorium is being closed to take up emergency repair works.

BBMP officials said the chimney pipeline of the crematorium was damaged owing to excess use during the pandemic. Now, the crematorium receives four to five bodies a day.

The BBMP has advised citizens to use the crematorium at Kalpahalli and Kudlu Gate in the meantime.