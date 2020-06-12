Panel proposes mentoring system in higher education

Panel proposes mentoring system in higher education

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 12 2020, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 22:47 ist
Representative image/istock

A committee constituted by Advisor to Government of Karnataka (education reforms) Prof M R Doreswamy has decided to recommend to the state government to implement mentoring system at higher education institutions in the state.

In a meeting of the committee held on Friday, it was decided unanimously to submit the recommendation to the government to implement a mentor system for students to achieve academic proficiency.

"All teachers should join the sacred art of mentoring. We urge the government to implement the mentoring system in the state," said Doreswamy. Prof H P Koncha, former Vice Chancellor of VTU, P Shyamaraju of REVA university, academician R Nagarajaiah were present in the meeting.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Education
Karnataka
M R Doreswamy
mentor
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

COVID-19 could push over 1 billion to extreme poverty

COVID-19 could push over 1 billion to extreme poverty

Questions over COVID-19 models that prompted lockdowns

Questions over COVID-19 models that prompted lockdowns

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

Removing statues of racists? Africa's done it for years

Removing statues of racists? Africa's done it for years

 