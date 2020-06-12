Panel proposes mentoring system in higher education

A committee constituted by Advisor to Government of Karnataka (education reforms) Prof M R Doreswamy has decided to recommend to the state government to implement mentoring system at higher education institutions in the state.

In a meeting of the committee held on Friday, it was decided unanimously to submit the recommendation to the government to implement a mentor system for students to achieve academic proficiency.

"All teachers should join the sacred art of mentoring. We urge the government to implement the mentoring system in the state," said Doreswamy. Prof H P Koncha, former Vice Chancellor of VTU, P Shyamaraju of REVA university, academician R Nagarajaiah were present in the meeting.