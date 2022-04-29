Paper leak: KUD official arrested

The police have arrested Dr H Nagaraja, the registrar (evaluation) of Karnatak University, Dharwad, in connection with the leak of the geography paper in the assistant professor exam held last month.

The action by Malleswaram police came days after they started questioning Dr Nagaraja on suspicion that he had leaked the paper to his PhD student Sowmya, 32, who had taken the exam on March 14. The exam was held to recruit assistant professors in government degree colleges in Karnataka.

According to a source in the police, Nagaraja, being a senior professor of geography, had set most of the questions in the paper.

A week before the exam, he called up Soumya to his house and gave her the entire question paper that was divided into three sets, the source added.

The police have found the entire question paper in Nagaraja’s house in Mysuru, giving credence to the suspicion that he was the source of the leak.

The police initially believed that only 18 out of the 125 questions that appeared in the exam were leaked to Soumya. This was because Soumya had sent only 18 questions to her close friends as WhatsApp forwards, a senior police officer said.

Dr Nagaraja told the police that he didn’t take any money from Soumya but helped her as she was his student.

The police are also questioning one of Nagaraja’s relatives on suspicion that she had leaked the questions to some of her contacts.

On Wednesday, the police searched the houses of Dr Nagaraja, one of his relatives and Sowmya after obtaining court warrants.

