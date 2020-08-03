Paramedical students, NSS cadre to help in Covid-19 testing

The civic body is planning to press paramedical students and National Service Scheme (NSS) cadre into doing swab collection for Covid-19 testing.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad issued an order, stating that it was necessary to engage the services of paramedical students at the graduate and postgraduate programmes at colleges affiliated to the Rajiv Gandhi Health Sciences University for testing work.

Prasad listed 994 students from 21 colleges registered under RGUHS and directed the varsity to ensure all the paramedical students report to the deputy commissioner (administration), BBMP.

Similarly, the BBMP has invited NSS students to work for swab collection in various wards and announced remuneration of Rs 14,000 per month.

Prasad wrote to state NSS convener Dr Gananatha Shetty with a request to allot NSS students from colleges for swab collection in Bengaluru city wards.