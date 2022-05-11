Parents' association demands action against Narayana schools

The Karnataka State Private School and College Parent Associations Co-Ordination Forum have jointly demanded action against the schools run by Narayana E-Techno Group in the state.

In a complaint addressed to state primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh, the Forum has alleged that the schools run by the Narayana group in the state are harassing parents and students in the name of fees and also violating the rights of the children.

“Despite several complaints to officers at the department and Karnataka State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, and staging several protests, there was no action or inquiry against these schools.

“Now, the chairman of the group has been arrested in a neighbouring state in connection with the class 10 question paper leak scam in Andhra Pradesh. We urge the government to withdraw the ‘No Objection Certificate’ issued to the schools run by Narayana group in the state,” stated the complaint.

The Forum has also demanded the appointment of administrators to these schools in the state to look into the administration and save the future of children enrolled in these schools.

Speaking to DH, Yogananda, member of the Forum said, “We have filed complaints in the respective police jurisdiction, but no action has been initiated against the schools.

“According to parents sending their wards to one of the Narayana E-Techno School located in Laggere in the city, the school is ill-treating special children and their parents as well.”