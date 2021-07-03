Parents want playgrounds to reopen but worried about third wave

The Covid-19 pandemic has created big disruptions in the fitness routine of thousands of Bengalureans. As the unlock process gathers steam and the prospect of a third wave looms large, how guarded are the city’s gyms and fitness centres. What precautions are they proposing, and how are the users responding? DH takes a deep dive into the issue.

Dr Hrushikesh, a yoga therapy consultant residing in J P Nagar, notes: “Before the second wave, people were so relaxed that they made up their minds to take up in-person sessions. They were least bothered about online sessions. As the second wave hit, most people switched to online sessions although a few cancelled since they were not familiar with virtual learning.”

The pandemic has created disruptions in most of the fields. The yoga industry is yet to bloom again but the third wave prediction is curbing its rise. Entrepreneurs such as Dr Hrushikesh are withholding their decision to set up yoga clinics till the third wave threat passes.

The online platform, he elaborates, is helping both sides. Teachers are able to maintain their careers through virtual sessions and in turn, yoga enthusiasts are able to learn considering it as the safest way to maintain their routine. “Gyms and yoga studios are already habituated to Covid norms to undertake their business. It is high time everybody realised their social responsibility and behave accordingly.”

Also read: Third wave won't be so bad, say city docs

Tia Boban a mother of two residing in Bannerghatta Road area is concerned about her children’s health. “Entertaining children indoors while keeping my sanity is the biggest challenge I am facing today. This pandemic has definitely taken a toll on children’s health, which is an under-discussed topic. Vitamin D deficiency is a serious problem due to lack of outdoor activity,” she says.

Most parents, she says, have lost control of children’s allotted screen time. “I wish the playgrounds are open soon, but at the same time, I am worried about the third wave. Since vaccination is out of bounds for children, cartoon printed masks is all that I depend on.”

“What precautions can we take? As children grow up, they have to touch and smell everything. Still, the way children are adjusting to this new lifestyle is highly praiseworthy,” she adds.

Shuhail T K, a gym enthusiast staying in Bommanahalli, says: “I have been working out for more than eight years continuously without a break. But the pandemic has changed the whole routine. As the gyms were closed, my workout hours reduced eventually leading to laziness and less strength.”

After the second wave waned, gyms have started reopening with guidelines such as social-distancing, wearing a mask and strict sanitising. “Wearing a mask while working out is difficult as it causes respiratory problems. It will also reduce the energy to work out to only one hour,” notes Shuhail.

Shem, a teacher who is not into regular exercises, says he used to go for a run at least once a week. “That was the only physical exercise I used to get, but now I have become lazier. Wearing a mask and running is not easy for me. Also, public spaces are only opening for a restricted time which may not be apt for our work times.”