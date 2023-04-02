Parking restrictions for IPL match today

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Parking has been restricted on Queens Road, MG road to Cubbon Road, Raj Bhavan road, Central Street, St Mark's, Museum, Kasturba roads, Ambedkar Veedhi, Trinity Junction, Lavelle, Vittal Mallya and Nrupathunga Roads from 4 pm to 11 pm.

People have been asked to park on King's Road, the UB city parking lot, the first floor of Shivajinagar BMTC bus station, the old KGID building, Kanteerava Stadium and BRV Ground below the metro lane.