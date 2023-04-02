Parking restrictions for IPL match today

Parking restrictions for IPL match today

Parking has been restricted on Queens Road, MG road to Cubbon Road, Raj Bhavan road, Central Street etc

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 02 2023, 00:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 07:31 ist
Credit: DH Photo

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. 

Parking has been restricted on Queens Road, MG road to Cubbon Road, Raj Bhavan road, Central Street, St Mark's, Museum, Kasturba roads, Ambedkar Veedhi, Trinity Junction, Lavelle, Vittal Mallya and Nrupathunga Roads from 4 pm to 11 pm.

People have been asked to park on King's Road, the UB city parking lot, the first floor of Shivajinagar BMTC bus station, the old KGID building, Kanteerava Stadium and BRV Ground below the metro lane.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru traffic
IPL
Sports News
Cricket

Related videos

What's Brewing

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Chatter over chaats

Chatter over chaats

Zurich of present, past

Zurich of present, past

The fount of imagination

The fount of imagination

A dive into the inky human soul

A dive into the inky human soul

Wine & dine but keen on green

Wine & dine but keen on green

How tech can help process Bengaluru's garbage

How tech can help process Bengaluru's garbage

Tom, Zendaya's Munnar 'snap' dubbed 'April fool prank'

Tom, Zendaya's Munnar 'snap' dubbed 'April fool prank'

 